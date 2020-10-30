Menu

Global News Hour at 6
October 30 2020 7:38pm
01:55

Pros and cons of no-fault auto insurance in Alberta

A government panel is recommending Alberta move to no-fault auto insurance. Tom Vernon explains what that is, and breaks down the pros and cons.

