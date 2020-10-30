Menu

Politics
October 30 2020 10:39am
04:44

‘Deep fractures’ in race relations will impact U.S. election: expert

Political scientist Debra Thompson talks about the impact of race relations in the upcoming U.S. election.

Video Home