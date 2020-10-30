Menu

Dear Friend Bar
October 30 2020 7:19am
06:32

Love Your Local: Dear Friend Bar

With a curated food menu to pair with craft cocktails, beers and wines, Dear Friend offers a cozy spot for your next outing in downtown Dartmouth.

