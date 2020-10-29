Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 29 2020 10:13am
03:40

Reduced Remembrance Day Ceremonies

COVID-19 is changing the way Remembrance Day will be marked at Victory Square. Remembrance Day at Victory Square Director of Ceremonies Cam Cathcart explains.

