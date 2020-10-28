Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 28 2020 9:33pm
04:40

Edmonton Humane Society: Timber the cat

In our Adopt a Pet segment with the Edmonton Humane Society, Dr. Ted Purcell introduces us to Timber the cat and talks about keeping pet safety top of mind come Halloween.

