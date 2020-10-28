Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 28 2020 10:31am
03:33

Renewed concerns around school mask policy

Mask wearing is being encouraged in a growing number of spaces so why not schools? Julia MacRae with the Surrey Teachers’ Association weighs in on the Province’s messaging around masks.

