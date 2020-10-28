Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
The Morning Show
October 28 2020 10:19am
06:24

Author Christie Tate says group therapy saved her life

Author Christie Tate joins The Morning Show to talk about her journey from therapy to writing her debut memoir, ‘Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life.’

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home