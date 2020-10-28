Menu

The Morning Show
October 28 2020 10:20am
04:39

Are the holidays cancelled? Doctor weighs in

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch understands people are tired of the pandemic as the holiday season approaches, but says we should continue following the rules.

