Survey finds majority of Canadians were confident they could self-isolate, distance for six months

It’s been more than six months since COVID-19 reached our shores, straining the health system, our economy and our mental health. A newly published survey, co-authored by a Nova Scotia researcher, found that in the early days of the pandemic, the majority of Canadians were willing to self-isolate and distance for six months or more, if necessary. Reporter Elizabeth McSheffrey checks in with that researcher, to find out whether her findings were in line with how Canadians actually behaved.