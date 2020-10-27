Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 27 2020 11:27am
04:24

USask political scientist’s post-election analysis

With election day behind us, University of Saskatchewan political scientist Greg Poelzer sits down with Jacqueline Wilson to discuss the impact of the election on the parties involved.

