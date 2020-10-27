Menu

Cancer Awareness
October 27 2020 10:14am
04:16

Winnipeg man raising money for CancerCare Manitoba through pumpkins

It’s called the Pumpkin Promise: Winnipegger Chris Okell has been raising money for CancerCare Manitoba in memory of his late mother Marietta.

