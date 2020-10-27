Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Politics
October 27 2020 6:08am
05:57

U.S. presidential election one week away, impact on Atlantic Canada

We check in with Brian Bow from the Department of Political Science at Dalhousie to get a local angle on the U.S. election and what the impact will be for Atlantic Canada.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home