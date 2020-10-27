Politics October 27 2020 6:08am 05:57 U.S. presidential election one week away, impact on Atlantic Canada We check in with Brian Bow from the Department of Political Science at Dalhousie to get a local angle on the U.S. election and what the impact will be for Atlantic Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7424321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7424321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?