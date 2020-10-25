Global News Morning Edmonton October 25 2020 1:02pm 04:46 Warm Hands, Warm Hearts run continues virtually The annual Warm Hands, Warm Hearts run collects and distributes backpacks for Edmonton’s inner city homeless. Founder and organizer Jen Hamel explains how it’s going ahead this year virtually. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420990/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7420990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?