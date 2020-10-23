Some Nova Scotians optimistic mass shooting inquiry will produce results, bring healing
More than six months after the mass shooting tragedy that left 22 Nova Scotias dead, the provincial and federal governments have finally launched the initial stages of a joint public inquiry, examining how the attack happened and whether it could have been prevented. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, some Nova Scotia are relieved to see the process begin, and feel optimistic it will bring changes and healing within the province.