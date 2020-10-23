Premier Doug Ford says he will not tolerate violence amid Indigenous land dispute in Caledonia
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday he would not tolerate violence and called on people to come together and discuss possible solutions regarding a construction site at the centre of an Indigenous land dispute near Caledonia, Ont. A judge ordered on Friday that demonstrators, who say the development is on unceded land, must permanently leave the area, which allegedly led to tires being set on fire and a street being dug up.