Health October 20 2020 8:09pm 02:09 Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi If you live in Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain Estates neighbourhood, you may have seen them. Six senior women practising an ancient Chinese martial art in Lillooet Park. Coronavirus: Okanagan group fighting stress of COVID-19 pandemic with tai chi <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409530/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7409530/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?