Business
October 20 2020 6:24am
06:01

CFIB says Small Business Week more important than ever

We check in with Jordi Morgan, Vice-President Atlantic with CFIB to find learn more about how Small Business Week in 2020 is more important than ever as sales remain dangerously low.

