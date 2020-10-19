Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2020 8:58pm
02:17

Record number of mail-in ballots requested

More than 700,000 voters have requested a mail-in ballot, how will that impact election night, and how quickly British Columbians know who will form their next government? Richard Zussman reports

