Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 19 2020 7:53pm 02:07 Alberta kicks off 2020 flu vaccination campaign Interest is high and Albertans are rolling up their sleeves to be immunized for influenza. As Julia Wong reports, the public campaign officially kicked off on Monday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407075/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407075/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?