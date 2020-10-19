Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 19 2020 7:53pm
02:07

Alberta kicks off 2020 flu vaccination campaign

Interest is high and Albertans are rolling up their sleeves to be immunized for influenza. As Julia Wong reports, the public campaign officially kicked off on Monday.

