Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 19 2020 9:29am
04:41

Bob Bachelor’s impact on the choral world

The Lyric Theatre Singers’ Bob Bachelor has been awarded the prestigious Jean-Pierre Guindon Prize. He joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about it.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home