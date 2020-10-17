Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 17 2020 10:05pm
02:03

Who is BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson?

The BC Liberal party leader has a lot on the line in this provincial election and our Richard Zussman takes a closer look at who Andrew Wilkinson is as a person and not a politician.

