Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 16 2020 9:17pm
01:47

U of A researcher says rising cases of COVID-19 in youth is a warning

An infectious disease specialist says Edmonton should adopt mandatory COVID-19 restrictions now. Fletcher Kent has more on the role youth infection rates play in her conclusions.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home