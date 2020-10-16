Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 16 2020 8:42pm
02:03

Environmentalists cry foul over logging for biofuel company

Environmentalists are raising red flags about proposed logging near Prince George that they say is going to a company that’s supposed to use wood waste. Paul Johnson reports.

