Canada October 18 2020 10:30am 00:43 Jim Farney ‘confident’ Ryan Meili will win Saskatoon Meewasin University of Regina associate professor Jim Farney believes Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili will not follow in the footsteps of the last two leaders of the party on election night. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402313/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402313/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?