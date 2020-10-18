Menu

Canada
October 18 2020 10:30am
00:43

Jim Farney ‘confident’ Ryan Meili will win Saskatoon Meewasin

University of Regina associate professor Jim Farney believes Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili will not follow in the footsteps of the last two leaders of the party on election night.

