Education October 16 2020 4:34pm 02:00 Students call for allowance of Black hair accessories Students from Durham’s Catholic school board are calling for changes to the uniform policy. Brittany Rosen reports. Durham Catholic students call for changes to uniform, including allowance of Black hair accessories <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402293/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7402293/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?