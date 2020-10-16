Mi’kmaw fisheries dispute: Trudeau responds to First Nations Chief’s remarks on RCMP

When asked by a reporter on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michael Sack’s remarks calling the RCMP “useless” in the handling of the violent conflicts between Nova Scotia commercial and Mi’kmaw fishers by saying the government will be “looking at” how the situation is being handled “very closely.” Trudeau said the federal government recognizes the rights of Indigenous communities to “moderate livelihood fishing.”