Global News Hour at 6 BC October 15 2020 8:54pm 02:02 ‘No BC for Xi’ campaign tracking candidates A campaign called “No BC for Xi” has been launched, asking candidates to pledge support for human rights,and to not accept donations from Beijing or its proxies. Paul Johnson reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7400624/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7400624/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?