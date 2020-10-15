Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2020 8:54pm
02:02

‘No BC for Xi’ campaign tracking candidates

A campaign called “No BC for Xi” has been launched, asking candidates to pledge support for human rights,and to not accept donations from Beijing or its proxies. Paul Johnson reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home