Global News Morning Saskatoon October 15 2020 10:57am 03:53 Adopt a Pet: Iron Man the kitten Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning for Adopt a Pet with a Marvel-ous kitten named Iron Man, and talks about their lottery to raise money for pets in need.