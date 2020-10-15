Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 15 2020 10:57am
03:53

Adopt a Pet: Iron Man the kitten

Brooke Weisbrod with Saskatoon SPCA joins Global News Morning for Adopt a Pet with a Marvel-ous kitten named Iron Man, and talks about their lottery to raise money for pets in need.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home