Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
October 15 2020 6:27am
06:19

Ontario Buyers Driving Housing Prices in Halifax

A survey just released by Royal LePage says the price of a home has increased 11.3% in the Halifax area since this time last year.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home