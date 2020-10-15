COVID-19 October 15 2020 6:27am 06:19 Ontario Buyers Driving Housing Prices in Halifax A survey just released by Royal LePage says the price of a home has increased 11.3% in the Halifax area since this time last year. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398322/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398322/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?