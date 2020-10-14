Menu

October 14 2020 8:36pm
Feds offering help to provinces

As the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to rise, pressure is mounting to increase testing and contact tracing. As Amber McGuckin reports, help could be on the way if the province asks.

