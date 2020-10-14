Menu

liam mural
October 14 2020 1:53pm
02:12

Memory of 8-year-old boy lives on through his own art in new St-Henri mural

After a collision took the life of a young boy this summer, a new Sud-Ouest mural has been painted in his honour. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

