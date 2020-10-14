Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 14 2020 10:53am
03:43

NDP on addressing Indigenous priorities

The Saskatchewan NDP’s Saskatoon Riversdale candidate, Ashlee Hicks, joins Global News Morning to discuss what her party plans to do to address issues affecting Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan.

