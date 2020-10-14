Global News Morning Toronto October 14 2020 10:33am 04:49 How close is Canada to an all-electric vehicle future? Electric Autonomy Canada president Nino Di Cara talks about the future of electric vehicles in Canada and how close we might be to phasing out gasoline-powered engines. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?