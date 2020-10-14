Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 14 2020 10:33am
04:49

How close is Canada to an all-electric vehicle future?

Electric Autonomy Canada president Nino Di Cara talks about the future of electric vehicles in Canada and how close we might be to phasing out gasoline-powered engines.

