Amazon October 14 2020 10:32am 04:08 Amazon Prime Day 2020: The lasting impact on Canada’s retail landscape Marketing expert Tony Chapman breaks down the impact of Amazon Prime Day on Canada’s retail landscape, and explains how it could impact small businesses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?