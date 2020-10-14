Global News at 11 Edmonton October 14 2020 12:35am 01:58 Organizers decide to shut down encampment in Old Strathcona Homeless people staying at an encampment in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood will soon have to find someplace else to go. Sarah Komadina explains why. Old Strathcona encampment to close over the next week: organizers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395878/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395878/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?