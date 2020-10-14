Menu

Global News at 11 Edmonton
October 14 2020 12:35am
01:58

Organizers decide to shut down encampment in Old Strathcona

Homeless people staying at an encampment in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona neighbourhood will soon have to find someplace else to go. Sarah Komadina explains why.

