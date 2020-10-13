Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2020 9:07pm
00:46

Decision BC: Preview of election debate

Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on what’s at stake ahead of the election debate and a look at the game plan for the three party leaders.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home