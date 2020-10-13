Global News Hour at 6 BC October 13 2020 9:07pm 00:46 Decision BC: Preview of election debate Global BC legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on what’s at stake ahead of the election debate and a look at the game plan for the three party leaders. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395734/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7395734/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?