Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2020 8:47pm
01:47

BC Liberal leader releases election platform as polls show party trailing

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has released his party’s election platform, as he trails in the polls and is dogged by controversy. Richard Zussman reports.

