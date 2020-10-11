Canada October 11 2020 8:49pm 00:25 Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub A video of a packed dance floor at Diva’s Nightclub was posted on Snapchat’s Saskatoon Snap Map on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Footage shows packed dance floor at Saskatoon nightclub despite COVID-19 protocols <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7392445/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7392445/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?