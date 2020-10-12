127-kilometre justice march for homicide victim Roderica Ribbon in northern Alberta

It wasn’t just a walk for justice for Roderica Ribbonleg and Malena Loonskin that drove residents to walk 127 kilometres from John D’Or Prairie to High Level in northern Alberta. It was also a journey of healing, growing and learning. Jessica Robb introduces us to the family and friends of Ribbonleg, who are making sure she’s known as more than just a name added to a list of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.