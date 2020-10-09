Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 9 2020 2:57pm
05:15

Get the most out of Edmonton: Meet the Global News Community and Culture panel

Introducing the Global News at Noon community and culture panel! The monthly segment aims to share positive undertakings in Edmonton: looking at fun and topical trends and providing a needed lift. Joining Jennifer Crosby is communications expert Janis Galloway, public relations consultant Yonathan Sumamo and event organizer Maggie Barton Baird. This month, we discuss what are you really wearing to work from home and more.

