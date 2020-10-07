Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
October 7 2020 5:04pm
01:37

Former murder investigator retained by firm representing N.S. shooting victim’s families

A high-profile criminal investigation firm has been hired to assist the families of the nova scotia mass shooting. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home