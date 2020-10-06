Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 6 2020 9:42pm
01:59

Remembering guitar god Eddie Van Halen

One of the greatest rock and roll guitarist of all time has died. Eddie Van Halen of the group Van Halen passed away at 65 after a long battle with cancer. Squire Barnes reports

