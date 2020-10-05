Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 5 2020 10:30am
03:30

NHL draft could feature 5 Saskatoon Blades

Five Saskatoon Blades players are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of this week’s NHL Draft. Chris Carr chats with the team’s top-ranked player, centre Tristen Robins, who is ranked 86th.

