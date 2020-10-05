Global News Morning Saskatoon October 5 2020 10:30am 03:30 NHL draft could feature 5 Saskatoon Blades Five Saskatoon Blades players are ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of this week’s NHL Draft. Chris Carr chats with the team’s top-ranked player, centre Tristen Robins, who is ranked 86th. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378512/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378512/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?