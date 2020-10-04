Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 4 2020 6:24pm
06:02

Gurvinder Bhatia’s Thanksgiving wine suggestions

Gurvinder Bhatia shares some styles of wines that work well with all the Thanksgiving fixings and options that won’t break the bank.

