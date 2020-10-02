Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor asks province to take further action to stop spread of virus

Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa outlined her request to the province of Ontario Friday to take further action to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city. She said she would like to see indoor dining at restaurants prohibited for a four-week period, the suspension of indoor fitness classes and team sports and that large venues like banquet halls be required to “submit a plan demonstrating how they will comply with public health measures.” De Villa also wants Torontonians to only leave their homes for “essential activities like school, work and fitness.”