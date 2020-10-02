Menu

High School Sports
October 2 2020 11:59am
02:28

School divisions cancelling sports for fall term

With multiple divisions deciding to cancel competitive sports for the fall, Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association’s executive director discusses what it means for students.

