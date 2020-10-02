Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 2 2020 10:34am
03:07

YVR is one step closer to rolling out pre-flight COVID-19 testing

YVR is teaming up with WestJet and UBC to launch a COVID-19 testing pilot project. CEO and President Tamara Vrooman explains how it would work.

