Global News Morning BC October 2 2020 10:06am 05:27 The new allegations against Robert Boule, the American charged with human smuggling Immigration Lawyer Richard Kurland on the new allegations against Robert Boule, an American accused of smuggling people across the border into Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373972/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373972/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?