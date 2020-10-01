Global News at Noon Toronto October 1 2020 12:14pm 02:14 Man shot and killed in front of family in North York Toronto homicide is investigating after a man was shot and killed in front of his partner and newborn baby in North York early Thursday. Shallima Maharaj is following the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7371648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?