Global News at Noon Toronto
October 1 2020 12:14pm
02:14

Man shot and killed in front of family in North York

Toronto homicide is investigating after a man was shot and killed in front of his partner and newborn baby in North York early Thursday. Shallima Maharaj is following the story.

