Global News Hour at 6 BC September 30 2020 8:07pm 02:02 Orange Shirt 2020 day goes virtual As students around B.C. And across Canada donned orange for the annual Orange Shirt Day, the Federal Heritage Minister has put forward a motion to mark an annual day of remembrance. Brad MacLeod reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7370381/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7370381/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?