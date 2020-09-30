Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 30 2020 8:07pm
02:02

Orange Shirt 2020 day goes virtual

As students around B.C. And across Canada donned orange for the annual Orange Shirt Day, the Federal Heritage Minister has put forward a motion to mark an annual day of remembrance. Brad MacLeod reports

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home